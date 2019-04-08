Filed Under:Daly City, Dog mauling, Dogs


DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Daly City police officers fatally shot a dog that mauled and critically injured a man in the backyard of a home Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a loose dog attacking someone in the 900 block of Schwerin Street and arrived to find the dog attacking a 40-year-old man in a rear yard, according to police.

Fearing for the safety of the man, the officers fired their service weapons, killing the dog. They then started life-saving measures on the man, who was then taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Chopper 5 over the scene as Daly City police respond to reports of a dog mauling at a home on the 900 block of Schwerin Street, April 8, 2019. (CBS)

Investigators late Monday morning were interviewing the owner of the dog. No other details about the case were immediately released.

