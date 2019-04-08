



DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Daly City police officers fatally shot a dog that mauled and critically injured a man in the backyard of a home Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a loose dog attacking someone in the 900 block of Schwerin Street and arrived to find the dog attacking a 40-year-old man in a rear yard, according to police.

ALSO READ: Vallejo Mom, Toddler Hospitalized After Dog Mauling

Fearing for the safety of the man, the officers fired their service weapons, killing the dog. They then started life-saving measures on the man, who was then taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators late Monday morning were interviewing the owner of the dog. No other details about the case were immediately released.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.