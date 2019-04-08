LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Los Altos reported that an older man was taken to the hospital early Monday evening after driving his truck into a wall attached to the El Monte fire station.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. Monday, firefighters at the fire station on the 12000 block of El Monte Road on the Foothill College campus heard a vehicle crash outside the station.

Firefighters investigated and found a vehicle had driven into a masonry wall attached to the fire station.

Firefighters treated the vehicle’s sole occupant, an elderly male. Santa Clara County Fire officials said the man was transported to Stanford University Hospital in serious condition. Officials did not know whether his condition was a result of the accident or if he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

According to the press release issued by fire officials, no firefighters were injured and the fire station did not receive any major structural damage.