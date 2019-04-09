MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — One person died and four others were rescued by helicopter from the waters near Tom’s Point in Tomales Bay, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Marin County Sheriff deputies, Marin County Fire and two helicopters (one from Sonoma County Sheriff and one from the CHP) responded to the scene after receiving reports of persons in distress.

The crew on the SCSO’s Henry 1 helicopter pulled two subjects from the water. Two CHP paramedics attempted advanced life saving measures on one of the subjects found lifeless in the water, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other subjects were treated at the scene and released, officials said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Coroner Divison are actively investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation, including notifying next of kin.

The Coroner Division anticipates a press release will be issued on Wednesday.