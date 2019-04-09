Filed Under:Barricade, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, El Sobrante, Oakland news, San Pablo Dam Road, SWAT

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers were gathered at a home in El Sobrante in response to a possible barricade situation, authorities said.

The incident was underway on along San Pablo Dam Road in El Sobrante Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a domestic situation in which at least one of the parties may be armed. Deputies were in the process of trying to clear the house.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s