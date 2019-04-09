EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers were gathered at a home in El Sobrante in response to a possible barricade situation, authorities said.

The incident was underway on along San Pablo Dam Road in El Sobrante Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a domestic situation in which at least one of the parties may be armed. Deputies were in the process of trying to clear the house.

No other information was immediately available.