One of the cats shot by a pellet gun. (Friends of Oakland Animal Services)





OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland nonprofit is offering a $10,000 reward to help find the person who shot a number of cats with a pellet gun in recent weeks, with one cat having to be euthanized because of its injuries.

Oakland Animal Services said in a Facebook post that it has taken in four cats with severe injuries from a pellet gun within a two-mile radius of the city’s Lower Dimond neighborhood.

The shelter said the group Friends of Oakland Animal Services (FOAS) is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shootings.

FOAS is raising money online to help pay for the reward and said in the online post all the injuries appear to be related and to have come from the same type of weapon.

Anyone with information about the cat shootings was urged to contact the Oakland Animal Services tipline at 510-535-4895.