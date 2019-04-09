ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Students and faculty at Sonoma State University have been advised to drink and cook with bottled water or boiled tap water after a drop in pressure occurred in the university’s well water pumping system.

The drop in pressure that occurred Sunday increases the potential for sediment to get into the water, university officials said.

The advisory not to use tap water was issued out of an abundance of caution as required by the state Water Resources Control Board, Sonoma State spokesman Paul Gullixson said.

The drop in pressure was discovered Monday, and water lines will be tested twice before the notice not to use tap water is lifted, Gullixson said.

“We handed out 3,000 bottles of water on Monday,” he said.

The university is distributing bottled water at the Student

Center, REACH office in Zinfandel Hall and at the KEY kiosk room in Zinfandel Hall.

Water on campus is provided by wells, and Sonoma State was having some maintenance work done on the well’s storage system, Gullixson said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.