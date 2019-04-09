  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Home Invasion Robbery, Robbery, South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Three suspects kicked in the door of a South San Francisco house and then ransacked it early Tuesday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred around 2 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Baden Avenue.

After getting inside the home, the suspects demanded money from a resident, then stole jewelry and other personal property, according to police.

The victim was not injured by the robbers, who then fled west on Third Lane in a vehicle with a loud exhaust, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department at (650) 877-8900.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s