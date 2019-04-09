SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Three suspects kicked in the door of a South San Francisco house and then ransacked it early Tuesday morning, police said.

The robbery occurred around 2 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Baden Avenue.

After getting inside the home, the suspects demanded money from a resident, then stole jewelry and other personal property, according to police.

The victim was not injured by the robbers, who then fled west on Third Lane in a vehicle with a loud exhaust, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department at (650) 877-8900.

