SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A suspect arrested with almost $1,200 worth of stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise made a brazen attempt to escape from the patrol car.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday night in the parking lot of JC Penney’s, located in the 1100 block of El Camino Real, in San Bruno.

Police said officers were investigating 21-year-old Dajon Marshall on an unrelated warrant and found the stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise in his possession.

In the patrol car, Marshall allegedly kicked the door with both legs, striking an officer, and tried to flee in handcuffs.

After a brief struggle, officers subdued Marshall and took him into custody again.

Marshall was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges relating to the warrant, possession of stolen property, escape by force, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.