



SODA SPRINGS (CBS SACRAMENTO) — In the High Sierra, the snow is starting to melt, creating an ice dam that is leaving residents stranded.

Large chunks of ice have blocked the South Yuba River from flowing underneath the bridge at Soda Springs Road, causing flooding on the road right near a railroad crossing. Access to the community of Serene Lakes, which is just over a mile due south of Soda Springs, is closed.

Two ice dams were formed as a result of the fifth largest snowpack in state history combined with spring runoff.

Nevada county maintenance crews worked to clear the dams without causing flooding on the nearby railroad tracks while Placer County coordinates emergency response needs.

