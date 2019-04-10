OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A San Leandro man was dead and another wounded after they were shot early Wednesday as they sat in their car on an East Oakland street, authorities said.

Oakland police said the shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 1600 block of Auseon Ave.

Arriving officers discovered a 21-year-old man with fatal wounds and a 20-year-old suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Investigators said the men were friends and were sitting in a car when someone opened fire on the vehicle. There was no description of the shooter immediately released.

The identity of the dead man also was not released pending notification of the next of kin.

It was Oakland’s 24th homicide of the year and remained under investigation.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $15,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the killer. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.