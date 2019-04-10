SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old Salinas softball coach faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to molesting a 13-year-old girl last year, the Monterey County District Attorney reported.

Madison Nott-Perez was head coach for the all-female youth Aldrete Softball Academy 12U club team when she engaged in a sexual relationship with a player during the Fall 2018 season.

The victim’s mother contacted police after she found sexual text messages on her daughter’s phone. She said her daughter had sexual contact with Nott-Perez when they would meet after practice or team-building events.

Investigators also found that after the victim’s phone was initially taken away, Nott-Perez gave her another device to continue the inappropriate communication.

Nott-Perez was arrested without incident and admitted to police that she engaged in multiple sexual acts with the girl. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old.

She will be sentenced in Monterey County Superior Court on June 30 and will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

