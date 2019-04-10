OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An SUV ran into a fire hydrant in Oakland Wednesday, sending a huge plume of water into the air and cascading onto a house in front of the hydrant.

The solo-vehicle crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. and 7th and Alice streets in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The crash and gushing water blocked traffic in the area as firefighters worked to turn off the water valve. The water was eventually shut off at about 5:07 p.m.

Oakland Police assisting with solo vehicle accident at Alice and 7th Street. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rbMHiJXjrT — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 10, 2019

The water from the hydrant was falling directly on a home at the corner of Alice and 7th, with torrents of water rushing off the roof and down a stairway.

There were no injuries reported. No word yet on what led to the accident.