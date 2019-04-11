



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Crunican made the announcement during a Thursday BART Board of Directors meeting.

“It has been my honor to have served BART for nearly eight years. Today I am announcing my plans to retire from BART and to begin the next chapter in my life,” Crunican said in a statement to the Directors. “This announcement has inspired many conflicted emotions – as you can imagine.”

Crunican has worked in the position since being appointed GM by the BART Board of Directors on August 31, 2011. She took over the job from predecessor Dorothy Duggan.

Crunican was hired based on her previous experience as Director of the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Director of the Oregon Department of Transportation. She had also worked as the Deputy Administrator for the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) from 1993 to 1996 during the Clinton Administration.

She has faced several challenges during her tenure as BART General Manager, including the BART workers strike in late 2013 that shut down the transit system for four days. BART management was heavily criticized after the deaths of two BART workers in an accident in Walnut Creek that happened during the strike when the workers were hit by a train being driven by an operator trainee.

Last year, the California Public Utilities Commission fined BART a record $1.348 million for the accident because of the violation of several safety protocols.

Crunican also presided over the reform of the BART Police Department’s use of force policy in the wake of the early morning New Year’s Day fatal shooting of Oscar Grant on January 1, 2009 by BART officer Johannes Mehserle.

In addition to creating civilian oversight, BART police changes included wearing body cameras, crisis intervention training, and the department publicly sharing crime-mapping data.

More recently, BART police have been criticized for not curbing the number of violent incidents on the system, including the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Oakland teen Nia Wilson by transient homicide suspect John Lee Cowell last July.

Crunican also helped push the agency towards replacing the entire aging fleet of trains and the passage of Measure RR in 2016 that authorized BART to issue bonds for $3.5 billion to rebuild the system.

Crunican did not say when her retirement would take affect at the meeting.