SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — A house fire broke out Thursday morning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County and caused a brief road closure in Soquel.

Firefighters responded to 5669 Soquel Drive at about 9:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at a single-story home, according to the Central Fire Protection District of Santa Cruz County.

Traffic Alert: Soquel Dr. At Monterey Ave. Is closed in both directions due to a structure fire. ETA to open approximately 10 min. pic.twitter.com/xIY8O9WZ3K — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) April 11, 2019

The fire was knocked down with no spread to other structures, and firefighters are currently determining its cause and origin.

Fire officials were not immediately able to provide any information about possible evacuations or injuries as a result of the fire.

The California Highway Patrol closed down both directions of Soquel Drive at Monterey Avenue for about 40 minutes. The road was reopened at 10:50 a.m.

