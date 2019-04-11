OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities issued a severe traffic alert Thursday morning after a disabled crane blocked southbound lanes of I-880, slowing traffic in the East Bay.

The disabled crane was first reported near Oak Street in Oakland at about 9:47 a.m. About a half hour later, CHP issued the severe traffic alert. The #3, #4 and #5 lanes are blocked.

#Caltrans crews cleaning up SB 880 at Oak St. in #Oakland after a crane truck spilled fluid, blocking three lanes. https://t.co/5pOTOD8oLE pic.twitter.com/8DPW7k6h7O — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) April 11, 2019

Crews are currently cleaning up fluid spilled from the crane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.