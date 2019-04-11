WATCH LIVE:Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service at Staples Center in Los Angeles
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities issued a severe traffic alert Thursday morning after a disabled crane blocked southbound lanes of I-880, slowing traffic in the East Bay.

The disabled crane was first reported near Oak Street in Oakland at about 9:47 a.m. About a half hour later, CHP issued the severe traffic alert. The #3, #4 and #5 lanes are blocked.

Crews are currently cleaning up fluid spilled from the crane.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

