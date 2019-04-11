SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – An advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom predicts PG&E bills could skyrocket if California continues to have devastating wildfires.

“If wildfires persist at the levels we have experienced recently, and all customers of the major electric utilities had to bear the burden, average rates throughout California would have to increase by 50 percent in the first year, alone,” Steven Weissman of the UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy said in a memo to the governor’s office.

Weissman said that wildfires in the state in just the past two years have caused more than $36 billion in damages.

“Those kinds of wildfire losses are unsustainable for utility customers,” Weissman said.

In a statement to KPIX 5, the San Francisco-based utility said, “It is clear that more needs to be done to adapt and address the threat of extreme weather and wildfires. We welcome this constructive dialogue and are open to a range of solutions that will make the energy system safer and safeguard California’s clean energy future.”

“This is a complex issue and we will continue to work with our regulators, policymakers and the Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery to identify comprehensive solutions to address this ever-increasing threat and safeguard our customers and communities,” PG&E went on to say.

Newsom’s office is expected to roll out a plan to deal with wildfire costs on Friday.