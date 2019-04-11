RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A knife-wielding man attacking a relative inside a Richmond home was killed early Thursday in an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Richmond police said they got a 911 call at approximately 2:34 a.m. reporting a home invasion at a residence at 930 Wilson Ave.

Arriving officer were told the suspect was the residents father and he was armed with a knife, threatening family members. They were told he had broken a window to gain access to the home.

Officers confronted the armed suspect at the rear patio door, interrupting a physical assault on a family member. They opened fire when the armed suspect ignored commands and advanced on them.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female suffered a laceration to her stomach and a male juvenile suffered from a laceration to his face in the attack. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non life-threatening wounds.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Richmond Police Department was actively working this on-going investigation.