



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – If you can’t wait until Sunday’s return of “Game of Thrones” you can get medieval right now in San Francisco.

25 Lusk in North Beach is the site of a “Taste of Thrones” pop-up restaurant and bar.

The restaurant features a castle-motif along with a photo-ready iron throne, and one of Daenerys’ dragons, and of course, a drink and food menu fit for a king or queen.

“People are dressed up, they wanna be in the moment, they wanna drink those smoking cocktails, they wanna do shots out of eggshells. I mean they’re totally excited about this,” Chef Matthew Dolan said.

This only lasts about six weeks and some of the themed-dinners are already sold out. Entrance to the pop-up bar is free and no reservation is needed.

More information is available here.

https://twitter.com/BettyKPIX/status/1116914382728859654