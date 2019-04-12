UNION CITY (CBS SF) — An East Bay Regional Parks police motorcycle officer was injured in a collision along Interstate 880 in the Alameda County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the officer was reported down at around 3:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 just south of Alvarado Niles Road, shutting down all lanes for about a half-hour.

The incident apparently just involved the motorcycle officer.

The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.