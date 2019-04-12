Filed Under:Interstate 880, Oakland news, Officer Injured, Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — An East Bay Regional Parks police motorcycle officer was injured in a collision along Interstate 880 in the Alameda County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the officer was reported down at around 3:14 p.m. on northbound I-880 just south of Alvarado Niles Road, shutting down all lanes for about a half-hour.

The incident apparently just involved the motorcycle officer.

The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s