SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) – The CHP is investigating after another report of falling concrete hitting a vehicle on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Transportation officials say the bridge is safe, but many drivers aren’t buying it.

“I’m holding my breath every time I go over the bridge now, so I’m hoping they’ll figure out what’s going on and get it fixed,” driver Elyse Douglas said.

The CHP is investigating a female driver’s claim about concrete chunks falling on her windshield. She says it happened just before 8 p.m. Friday night while she drove on the lower deck towards Richmond. She told authorities that two pieces about the size of a baseball fell and caused damage to her car.

CHP officers stopped traffic on the lower deck after the report, but say they could not find any concrete debris.

A Caltrans spokeswoman dismissed the claim Saturday, saying engineers found a pothole mid-span, but nothing else.

As officers continue to investigate the claim, State Assemblyman Marc Levine says it’s time to replace the 63-year-old bridge.

“Instead of spending $900 million in maintenance, perhaps we should start doing the environmental work and the engineering work on a $3 billion replacement that will have fewer maintenance costs, but will also last for over 100 years rather than just another decade or two,” Levine said.

The CHP confirms concrete chunks fell on the lower deck last week and also in February.