Missing teen
Marco GamboaMarco Gamboa. (Family photo via Fremont PD)

FREMONT (CBS SF) — The Fremont police department is currently investigating the whereabouts of a missing teen.

Police identified the teen as Marco Gamboa, 15. He is described as 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue pants.

To report information regarding this case call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800.

