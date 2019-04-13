SANTA ROSA (CBS/AP) — Sonoma County authorities say that part of a giant hammer, stolen last year from the Healdsburg community center, has been returned.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports that a local attorney told Healdsburg police Thursday that someone had left the hammerhead portion on Sonoma County property owned by a client.

Santa Rosa attorney Izaak Schwaiger said his client wished to remain anonymous but asked him to “mediate the artwork’s return.”

The hammerhead weighs more than 200 pounds and is 6 feet tall. It disappeared in October.

Artist Doug Unkrey says the head needs refurbishing. He also needs the return of the 21-foot long redwood handle, or make a new one. The entire piece weighed about 800 pounds.

The art is valued at $15,000.

