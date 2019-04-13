BURLINGAME (KPIX 5) – A town hall on the Peninsula attended by a Parkland shooting survivor focused on realistic steps that might reduce gun violence.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier hosted the meeting in hopes of chipping away at the gridlock in Washington over gun control.

A Parkland school shooting survivor is encouraged by the nationwide wave of student activism that followed the deadly shooting.

He says he still feels the effects of that tragic day in February of 2018.

“That day still haunts me. I think about it every day. Everywhere I go, I look to see where I should go if ever anything bad were to happen. Congress is in paralysis on a number of issues including gun violence prevention,” Jonathan Blank said.

Gun control advocates say that because of the NRA’s influence in Congress, they are largely focused on potential reforms at the state level.