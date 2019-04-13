MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on westbound El Camino Real near the South Shoreline Boulevard intersection, Mountain View police said.

The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m., said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The driver, a woman, stopped and is cooperating with investigators. It doesn’t appear the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs, Nelson said.

Westbound El Camino Real will likely be closed for the next few hours as police investigate the accident, Nelson said.

No further information was immediately available.

