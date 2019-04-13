SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Several suspects trying to break into cars fled the scene of a crash in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood Saturday, police say.

A vehicle crashed into two parked cars and a house on 40th Avenue and Cabrillo Street around 1:15 p.m.

A witness who did not want to be identified said the suspect in the vehicle had tried to break into his car until they saw him inside.

“They broke into the next car and they took everything they had, and they got into the car and started running. I literally chased them. I was on the phone with 911. They passed the stop sign and they hit the car,” the witness said.

The suspects got out and fled on foot, but were quickly detained.