VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Two brothers were arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the killing of a woman in a case Vacaville police describe as a domestic violence case.

Marcus Smith, 42, of Vacaville has been booked into the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on suspicion of murder, said Vacaville police Lt. Mark Donaldson. His younger brother, 26-year-old Kevin Smith, also of Vacaville, was booked into the same jail on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Police went about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to Peregrine Way, east of Peabody Road in the south part of the city, on a about a domestic dispute call. They found a woman dead, and took the brothers into custody.

Donaldson said the woman had “some sort of relationship” with Kevin Smith, but were still investigating the details Saturday afternoon. The woman’s name was not yet being made public, as family members were still being reached and notified of the death.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Vacaville police Detective Smith (707) 469-4826.

