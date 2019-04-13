



ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A car driven by a suspected drunk driver slammed into a Rohnert Park convenience store across from Sonoma State University early Saturday but no one was injured, according to police.

Alex Poltoratskiy, 19, was out of the car and was standing outside the 7-Eleven store at 1704 E. Cotati Ave. when officers arrived, police said.

The Nissan Altima that Poltoratskiy was driving had crashed through the front of the store about 7 a.m., police said.

Fortunately nobody was injured inside; surveillance photos show there were customers inside a minute before the crash.

Poltoratskiy, a student at Sonoma State, didn’t seem to be injured but showed signs of being intoxicated, police said.

After field sobriety tests determined that he was under the influence of alcohol, Poltoratskiy was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to Sonoma County Jail.

The store will be closed to the public until the glass storefront is secured or replaced and the merchandise is cleared from the aisles, city officials said. The gas pumps will remain open outside the store.

