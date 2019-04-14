NAPA (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old man who was walking on the shoulder of northbound Highway 29 in Napa on Saturday night was killed after being struck by a SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 8:58 p.m. Saturday near the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center just south of First Street, CHP Officer Vincent Pompliano said.

The 2001 GMC, driven by a 51-year-old Concord man, attempted to veer out of the way of the victim, but was unable to in time to avoid a collision, Pompliano said. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Traffic wasn’t seriously affected by the collision, according to Pompliano, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed