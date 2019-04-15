SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 60-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, three days after being punched during an argument in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said Monday.

The victim, identified by the San Francisco medical examiner’s office as Jim Su, was in an argument with a 39-year-old man who punched him shortly before 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 300 block of Hyde Street, according to police.

Su, a San Francisco resident, was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and succumbed to his injuries at 8:26 p.m. Friday, police said.

The 39-year-old suspect has been arrested but police were not releasing his name as of Monday morning.

