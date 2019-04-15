OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An unruly crowd at an Oakland sideshow erupted in violence Sunday night, looting and setting a big rig ablaze and damaging an AC Transit bus before it was broken up by police.

Social media posts showed a white semi-trailer truck burned Safter people in a crowd watching a “sideshow” in Oakland’s Fruitvale district stripped the trailer of its contents — including paper products – and scattered them about the area before the truck burned.

An AC Transit bus nearby was also damaged.

this is prolly the craziest shit ever they stripped the truck at the sideshow pic.twitter.com/O7szbZLIUb — threezus (@idk510) April 15, 2019

The videos were posted at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday of a sideshow at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue. The series of videos show people looting the truck trailer, and then apparently setting the truck on fire.

Oakland police said officers responded to the scene, and that the scene at that intersection was starting to break up by about 10 p.m. There

were no reports of injuries, and no arrests reported.

This same intersection was the scene of a sideshow on April 7; a social media video of that incident showed three vehicles spinning their tires, making smoke and sliding around that intersection.

Earlier in the day there were other illegal sideshows around Oakland. Rowdy crowds shut down a massive intersection in broad daylight as cars revved their engines and spun their wheels at multiple locations.

