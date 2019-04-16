By Hoodline

Spending time in Sunnyside? Get to know this undersung San Francisco neighborhood by visiting its most popular local eateries, from a homey brunch café to a neighborhood Thai joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sunnyside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of local restaurants. Read on for the results.

1. Big Joe’s

Topping the list is family-owned breakfast and brunch café Big Joe’s. Located at 717 Monterey Blvd. (between Gennessee Street and Ridgewood Avenue), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp.

Head over before 3 p.m. on any day but Monday to check out its takes on classic brunch items, from brioche French toast to eggs Benedict. It also serves a popular oatmeal dish with apple, cinnamon and caramel.

2. K’s Kitchen

Next up is sushi bar K’s Kitchen, situated at 757 Monterey Blvd. (between Gennessee Street and Ridgewood Avenue). With four stars out of 395 reviews on Yelp, the dinner-only Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite (but if you’re thinking of paying a visit, be aware that the kitchen is closed on Mondays).

Yelpers praise the small plates, like seared sea bass and lamb chops, as well as the nigiri sushi platters and signature rolls like the K’s Special: soft-shell crab, eel, avocado and mango.

3. Monterey Deli

Traditional American delicatessen Monterey Deli, which offers popular sandwiches in addition to cheese, wine and beer, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 499 Monterey Blvd. (between Edna and Detroit streets), 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews.

The reasonably priced, generously proportioned sandwiches include Italian cured-meat classics like a hot capicola s. Yelpers also praise the good selection of seasonal beers.

4. Friends Bar

Two-decade neighborhood veteran Friends Bar is another local go-to, with four stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 558 Monterey Blvd. (between Edna and Foerster streets.) to try out the the squashy couches, pool and foosball tables, big-screen TVs and smoking patio.

5. One Waan

Last but not least, check out One Waan, a local Thai joint which has earned four stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 2922 Diamond St. (between Bosworth Street and Monterey Boulevard), where it’s earned plaudits for its takes on classics like pad Thai and mango sticky rice.

The restaurant offers both takeout and delivery in addition to dine-in options.