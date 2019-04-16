



MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Two vehicles fled from police in Milpitas late Saturday night, with one of them striking a police vehicle with an officer inside.

Officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of suspicious vehicles, a white SUV and red sedan, parked in a driveway near the 900 block of North Hillview Drive.

When officers arrived, both vehicles tried to speed away and the red sedan hit a parked car and then a marked police vehicle occupied by an officer, police said. The officer was not injured.

Officers pursued the suspect in the red sedan, but eventually terminated the pursuit because of the risk to public safety. The white SUV also fled and has not been found, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call

Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400. People can also leave a tip on a hotline

at (408) 586-2500 or online at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.

