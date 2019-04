SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Lyft is stepping up its safety measures.

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company will conduct daily criminal background checks on its drivers to continuously monitor them for disqualifying convictions such as violent crimes and sexual offenses.

They will also be required to carry both a license and an up-to-date photo of their face.

Drivers will still have to pass Lyft’s annual background checks, which search both local and national databases.