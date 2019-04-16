REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A man was hurt trying to disarm another man swinging a machete in the lobby of a Redwood City apartment complex.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. to a report of a bloody disturbance in the 300 block of 4th Avenue, in an unincorporated part of the city.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Marco Antonio Ayapanjocop approached 2 victims and a 7-year-old child, raised the machete and swung it in their direction multiple times.

One of the victims suffered a non-life threatening injury to his arm when he tried to grab the machete away from the suspect.

Ayanpanjocop fled the scene, but deputies found and arrested him on charges of felony assault and felony child cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 650-599-1536, or the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700