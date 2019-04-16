OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A two-alarm fire has been extinguished at a home near Claremont Country Club in North Oakland on Tuesday morning, a fire dispatcher said.

The blaze was reported at 9:53 a.m. at 33 Bowling Drive, located off of Country Club Drive near Broadway Terrace.

Firefighters responded and had the fire under control as of 10:33 a.m., the dispatcher said.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

