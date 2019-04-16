LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A high-end restaurant is on fire Tuesday evening on Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, police and county fire officials said.

As of 7:12 p.m. a fire was burning the Postino restaurant at 3565 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, police and Steve Hill, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman, said.

Contra Costa Fire said that the fire began in the kitchen of the restaurant. The main fire has been contained, but pockets in the attic areas are still being attacked. Officials said that they have completed a primary search and that the building was evacuated with no injuries.

Contra Costa Fire is being assisted by Moraga-Orinda Fire. The two departments are proceeding with caution to preserve the structure.

Mt. Diablo Boulevard is closed between Lafayette Circle and Oak Hill Road and police are asking people to avoid the area. Officials said the area will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

