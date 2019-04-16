



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — It’s hard to miss the quirky, colorful home located at 2150 Great Highway in San Francisco’s Sunset District. Its facade pays homage to the 20th century Dutch painter Piet Mondrian and his most famous artwork.

The home is now turning heads because of its selling price. It sold for $2.05 million, which is $550,000 over asking.

Listing agents Todd and Kim Wiley said they received multiple offers. The buyer paid in cash and closed in 10 days.

“I don’t think the person that bought this home bought it because of the way it’s painted, because that’s obviously easily changed,” said Compass listing agent Todd Wiley. “But I don’t think anyone wants to see him change that, either.”

They say the prior owner of the 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has a great appreciation for art.

“The house had a lot of really original art pieces in it. He actually is someone–one of the original folks who’s enjoyed Burning Man all these years and he’s just a great guy who has a really free spirit,” said Todd Wiley.

For 20 years, the whimsy house has been an attraction among locals it has recently become a hot spot for Instagram photos.

“It became an iconic kind of a landmark for walking tours and it’s made a lot of press, prior to us ever marketing it,” he added.

The neighborhood itself it getting more attention these days, attracting couples, young families and first-time home buyers. In the second half of 2018, The Sunset saw more homes sell for over asking price than any other area in San Francisco, according to Compass real estate data.

The Wileys have lived in The Sunset since 1989.

“We’re very close to downtown, but we’re not downtown. You’ve got the zoo over there and you’ve got the park over there and you’ve got the waves breaking out here, and it’s a good place to have a yard,” he said. “And the commercial stuff that’s been popping up, too, has just been incredible.”