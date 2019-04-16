SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) -A San Francisco supervisor is expected to introduce legislation Tuesday that would place homeless navigation centers in every district.

Supervisor Matt Haney wants to put a navigation center in every district regardless of the number of homeless people who live there.

The proposal coincides with mayor London Breed’s plan to put a 200-bed center in a parking lot across the street from Piers 30 and 32.

The idea has been met with backlash from residents who believe it would bring more homelessness and crime to their neighborhood. San Francisco police are promising four patrols every day to specifically look for loitering, drug use and tents if the centers are approved.

San Francisco already has navigation centers in some of its districts with higher homeless populations such as the SoMA and Mission neighborhoods.