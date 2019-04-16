



PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Two dead whale carcasses washed up on Bay Area shores on Tuesday afternoon, one in Richmond and one near Manor Beach in Pacifica.

Pacifica police said they received a call about a dead whale around noon. They estimate the whale was approximately 35 feet long, but didn’t yet specify what type of whale it was. The location of the whale was 500 Esplanade Drive.

ALSO READ:

Some people near the area took to social media when they noticed the whale’s body floating near the shore break.

There is a dead whale floating off the coast of Pacifica RN 😭😢 #pacifica #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/2K3SLfTZVX — Sophia Robinson (@sophiarob) April 16, 2019

The Coast Guard also received a call at about 1 p.m. confirming the whale was by Manor Beach. They are warning people to stay away from the area.

The other dead whale washed up along the shoreline near Richmond along Brooks Island Regional Preserve. Scientists said they still don’t know why the mammal died.

Five dead whales have been found in the Bay Area in just over a month. At least two of the whales died of severe malnutrition. Scientists worry that whales are facing food scarcity due to a shift in the ocean food supply.