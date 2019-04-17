SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s famed musical revue show Beach Blanket Babylon is closing its doors at the end of this year after a 45 year run, the show’s producer announced on Wednesday.

The show, which has been stationed at Club Fugazi in North Beach, follows the story of Snow White, a woman looking for love and encountering singing celebrities along the way. The show was created by Steve Silver and his wife Jo Schuman Silver took over production in 1995 after his death.

The New York Times reported that the wildly popular show isn’t shutting down for financial reasons, but rather the Silver felt it was the right time to end the show instead of dragging it out.

The show, which first opened its curtains on June 7, 1974, will give its final performance on December 31, 2019.

After 45 extraordinary years, Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon will give its final performances on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Thank you to our fans for embracing us since opening June 7, 1974. We so hope to see you all soon! ❤ For more info: https://t.co/CP5y1NRybp pic.twitter.com/9a0yval1h2 — BeachBlanketBabylon (@BeachBlanketSF) April 18, 2019

According to a press release put out by the production, the show will have played a record-breaking 17,216 performances upon its closing.

Beach Blanket Babylon was made famous for its “hilarious spoofs of political and pop culture, spectacular costumes, and iconic hats.”