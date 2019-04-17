Comments
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Los Gatos on Wednesday morning, a police sergeant said.
The solo-car crash was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Pennsylvania and Bayview avenues, Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police Sgt. Jamie Field said.
The vehicle’s occupants were taken to a hospital with what Field described as minor injuries.
Police have been re-routing motorists and pedestrians around the intersection while PG&E crews repair the power pole. Field said the intersection remained closed as of 2:30 p.m.
