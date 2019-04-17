LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on Wednesday released drone video of fire crews fighting the fire that damaged a popular high-end Italian restaurant in Lafayette Tuesday evening.
Police and county fire units were called to Postino, the long-running restaurant located at 3565 Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Contra Costa Fire said that the fire began in the kitchen of the restaurant forced the evacuation of all staff and patrons. The main fire was quickly contained, but pockets in the attic areas burned for some time afterwards.
The video released by Contra Costa County Fire showed firefighters on the roof in the early minutes of the fire, appearing to check air ducts for possible access as smoke rose from the building. Fire officials said the video “illustrates difficulty in locating the source and extinguishing attic hot spots.”
The restaurant, which is housed in a historic building designed by noted architect Carr Jones that was erected in 1937, did not sustain any serious damage to the exterior. However, firefighters noted that the inside of the structure suffered significant smoke and fire damage throughout.
So far, there is no word from the restaurant when they hope to reopen.