LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — As the Golden State Warriors prepared for Game 3 of their NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, they took a critical look during their film session Wednesday of what went wrong in their historic Game 2 collapse and loss.

They didn’t need much of a deep dive to realize that turnovers were a key factor in their undoing. The team committed 22 turnovers in the 135-131 loss with Kevin Durant accounting for nine and Draymond Green and Steph Curry chipping in four apiece.

When he met with reporters Wednesday, Green didn’t mince words about what he needs to do.

“I like the place I’m at. I like the speed I’m at in aggressiveness, but I got to stop turning the ball over,” he said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Green’s versatility is a key ingredient in the Warriors formula for success that has led to three NBA titles in four seasons. He plays point forward, advancing the ball on fast breaks, setting up Curry and others for wide open shots.

“I want to make something happen so bad, I just got to settle down and take whatever is there,” he said. “You can’t always make something happen. Times you can, but times you just got to let it come to you.”

Head coach Steve Kerr agreed with Green’s assessment.

“Draymond’s been great, he just needs to cut down on the turnovers,” he told reporters. “We talked about it in our film session today. Draymond’s genius is that he plays with his hair on fire. What that sometimes means is he goes over the edge too much and turns it over. He makes too many ambitious plays.”

“He’s got to find the balance — hair on fire, but take care of the ball.”