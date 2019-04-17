  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bicycle, Bicycle accident, Bicycle Crash, Car crash, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him as he rode a bicycle near San Francisco’s Mission Creek on Tuesday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Seventh and Berry streets.

The 52-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The 50-year-old man driving the vehicle stopped at the scene and was not arrested, according to police.

