  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fee, Lombard Street, San Francisco, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco News, Tourism, Tourists, traffic


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After years of debate, San Francisco will charge a fee to drive down Lombard Street.

Tuesday’s vote from the board of supervisors will also establish a reservation system for visitors.

The decision was made to help mitigate congestion along the crooked street.

READ MORE: Proposed Bill Would Charge For Driving Down ‘Crookedest Street’ In SF

The exact price is still being discussed.

The city will need approval from the state of California because public streets in the state cannot be tolled.

Comments (3)
  1. Craig Thomas Yates says:
    April 17, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Why is OUR San Francisco selling soul, allowing all these non natives creating racist barriers, restrict where you go, when you go, how you go, San Francisco loosing respect for historical humanity. What’s next, passing through metal detectors in order to see Lombard street.

    Reply
    1. Craig Yates (@craigyatescty) says:
      April 17, 2019 at 11:26 am

      Why is OUR San Francisco selling soul, allowing all these non natives creating racist barriers, restrict where you go, when you go, how you go, San Francisco loosing respect for historical humanity. What’s next, passing through metal detectors in order to see Lombard street.

      Reply
  2. Craig Yates says:
    April 17, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Why is OUR San Francisco selling soul, allowing all these nonnatives creating racist barriers, restrict where you go, when you go, how you go, San Francisco losing respect for historical humanity? What’s next, passing through metal detectors in order to see Lombard street.

    Craig Thomas Yates

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s