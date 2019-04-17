Comments (3)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After years of debate, San Francisco will charge a fee to drive down Lombard Street.
Tuesday’s vote from the board of supervisors will also establish a reservation system for visitors.
The decision was made to help mitigate congestion along the crooked street.
The exact price is still being discussed.
The city will need approval from the state of California because public streets in the state cannot be tolled.
Why is OUR San Francisco selling soul, allowing all these non natives creating racist barriers, restrict where you go, when you go, how you go, San Francisco loosing respect for historical humanity. What’s next, passing through metal detectors in order to see Lombard street.
Craig Thomas Yates