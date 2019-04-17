SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Wednesday who is suspected of dealing heroin and methamphetamine in Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas.
Gersain Martinez-Chavez, 22, of Santa Rosa, was under investigation since February for narcotics trafficking. He was detained Wednesday while walking to his vehicle outside his Arcacia Lane residence, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.
During a search of Martinez-Chavez and his home police found three pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin packaged for sales, $8,500 in cash wrapped in sandwich-style bags, two digital scales and packaging material, Boettger said.
Martinez-Chavez was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of the two drugs and selling them within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
