SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Wednesday who is suspected of dealing heroin and methamphetamine in Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas.

Gersain Martinez-Chavez, 22, of Santa Rosa, was under investigation since February for narcotics trafficking. He was detained Wednesday while walking to his vehicle outside his Arcacia Lane residence, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

Santa Rosa drug bust haul

Santa Rosa drug bust haul (Santa Rosa Police)

During a search of Martinez-Chavez and his home police found three pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin packaged for sales, $8,500 in cash wrapped in sandwich-style bags, two digital scales and packaging material, Boettger said.

Martinez-Chavez was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of the two drugs and selling them within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

