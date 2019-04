SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Tax day has come and gone, but thousands of California taxpayers may still have to do a little adjusting due to an error by the state.

The franchise tax board has announced the state sent refunds to more than 23,000 people, without first verifying the amount of money they claimed was automatically removed from their paychecks.

The state blames a system error that occurred between March 8 and 11.

Affected taxpayers will be notified, beginning Monday.