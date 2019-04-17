NOVATO (CBS SF) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash in Novato Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and nearly hit two officers who tried to stop the car.

“Both our units were on motorcycles and despite the fact that they were full lights and sirens in all lanes, the vehicle continued traveling at them, causing them both to swerve at the last minute to avoid being hit,” Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle. The person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The CHP says it is not yet clear if the driver was under the influence.