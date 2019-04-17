  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, CHP, Crash, Head-On Crash, North Bay News, Novato, Wrong Way

NOVATO (CBS SF) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash in Novato Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 37 and nearly hit two officers who tried to stop the car.

“Both our units were on motorcycles and despite the fact that they were full lights and sirens in all lanes, the vehicle continued traveling at them, causing them both to swerve at the last minute to avoid being hit,” Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle. The person in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The CHP says it is not yet clear if the driver was under the influence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s