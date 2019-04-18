  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (AP) — Athletics slugger Khris Davis has gotten the long-term deal he wanted.

The Athletics said Thursday they had agreed to a contract through the 2021 season. The new deal adds $33.75 million for 2020 and ’21, which increased Davis’ guarantee to $50.25 million over three years, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal had not been announced.

Davis hit a majors-best 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBIs. He is leading the majors again with 10 home runs so far this season. He is batting .260 with 20 RBIs.

OAKLAND, CA – MARCH 31: Khris Davis #2 of the Oakland Athletics hits a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on March 31, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

He agreed in January to a $16.5 million, one-year contract and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

Following two straight slow free-agent markets, Davis joined Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Xander Bogaerts and Aaron Hicks in agreeing to a long-term deal and foregoing open bidding after the World Series.

Gerrit Cole, Madison Bumgarner, Didi Gregorius and Anthony Rendon to top the potential free-agent group for now.

