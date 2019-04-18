



DISCOVERY BAY (KPIX) — Longtime KPIX news reporter Ed Arnow died last weekend, according to his wife Jo. He was 95.

Arnow enjoyed an illustrious journalism career which spanned over 60 years.

He worked in print, radio and television. Arnow also taught journalism classes at UC Berkeley as well as at the University of Ankara in Turkey.

Arnow worked for many Bay Area stations but joined KPIX in 1970 as a full-time reporter where he remained for 13 years. At KPIX Arnow won two San Francisco/Northern California Emmy Awards, one for a documentary on illegal immigrants in California and another for reporting on the 1972 Managua earthquake.

VIDEO EXCERPTS OF REPORTS BY ARNOW AT KPIX

1) On April 10, 1969, Arnow interviewed James Baldwin at City College of San Francisco. Baldwin reflected on the current state of American society.

2) Arnow interviewed S.F. supervisor Harvey Milk on June 16, 1978 about Proposition 13, which attempted to legalize gambling in San Francisco.

3) December 6, 1970 in Salinas, Monterey County. Ethel Kennedy visited civil rights activist Cesar Chavez in jail but the Teamsters were angry, yelling “Ethel go home” outside.

4) Arnow interviewed actor Woody Allen on July 4, 1968. Allen was filming “Take the Money and Run” in San Francisco and Arnow caught up with him at the Bank of America at 9th and Clement.

5) January 4, 1972, in San Francisco, Arnow interviewed a lady barker at the world famous Garden of Eden adult club on Broadway in North Beach.